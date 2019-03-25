Here’s what Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes will do on ABC’s coverage of NFL Draft

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going prime time.

Mahomes will be joining ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft next month, the network announced Monday.

ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network each will be all covering the draft, which is April 25-27. The first round will be held April 25 and the second and third rounds are April 26, and they all will be shown in prime time. Rounds four through seven will be April 27.

Mahomes will be on ABC’s opening-night show and will join host Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” at an on-set location before the first pick of the first round.

ABC said in a news release that its coverage “will provide differentiated coverage that focuses on the journey of the NFL Draft prospects, as viewers go up close and personal to understand the part their families play in their success and the hard work involved in attempting to become an NFL Draft selection.”

Mahomes, who was taken by the Chiefs as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft, won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award after his first full season as a starter.

“The MVP and one of the biggest stars in football today, our viewers will enjoy hearing about his personal draft experience and what it’s like for the players going through the draft process,” Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of Event and Studio Production said in a news release.





That ABC broadcast also will feature co-host Rece Davis and the crew from “College GameDay.”









