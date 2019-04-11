For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Royals’ Richard Lovelady embraces nickname given to him by Mike Sweeney

Richard Lovelady gets called up to the Royals for the first time

Left-handed relief pitcher Richard Lovelady speaks with reporters in the clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium after being promoted from the minors to the majors for the first time in his career. By
Up Next
Left-handed relief pitcher Richard Lovelady speaks with reporters in the clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium after being promoted from the minors to the majors for the first time in his career. By

If approved by Major League Baseball, Royals relief pitcher Richard Lovelady could have one of the more interesting Players Weekend nicknames, and it comes courtesy of Mike Sweeney.

While speaking to Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery on Wednesday, Lovelady said Sweeney gave him the nickname “Dickie Love.”

“I don’t think that’s really going to fly,” Lovelady told FSKC.

That did fly with some fans on Twitter, however, and Lovelady said Thursday that he has embraced the nickname.

“I don’t mind it at all,” Lovelady said, “especially since Mike gave it to me.“

Here is the clip of Lovelady talking to Fox Sports Kansas City:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  

Read Next

Royals’ Jorge Soler hit a home run over the fountains at Kauffman Stadium

For Pete's Sake

Royals’ Jorge Soler hit a home run over the fountains at Kauffman Stadium

Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler crushed a home run that landed over the fountains at Kauffman Stadium during Wednesday’s game against the Mariners. Here is the Statcast information for the homer.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOR PETE'S SAKE
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service