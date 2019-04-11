For Pete's Sake
Royals’ Richard Lovelady embraces nickname given to him by Mike Sweeney
Richard Lovelady gets called up to the Royals for the first time
If approved by Major League Baseball, Royals relief pitcher Richard Lovelady could have one of the more interesting Players Weekend nicknames, and it comes courtesy of Mike Sweeney.
While speaking to Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery on Wednesday, Lovelady said Sweeney gave him the nickname “Dickie Love.”
“I don’t think that’s really going to fly,” Lovelady told FSKC.
That did fly with some fans on Twitter, however, and Lovelady said Thursday that he has embraced the nickname.
“I don’t mind it at all,” Lovelady said, “especially since Mike gave it to me.“
Here is the clip of Lovelady talking to Fox Sports Kansas City:
Comments