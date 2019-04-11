Royals’ Richard Lovelady embraces nickname given to him by Mike Sweeney

Richard Lovelady gets called up to the Royals for the first time Left-handed relief pitcher Richard Lovelady speaks with reporters in the clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium after being promoted from the minors to the majors for the first time in his career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Left-handed relief pitcher Richard Lovelady speaks with reporters in the clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium after being promoted from the minors to the majors for the first time in his career.

If approved by Major League Baseball, Royals relief pitcher Richard Lovelady could have one of the more interesting Players Weekend nicknames, and it comes courtesy of Mike Sweeney.

While speaking to Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery on Wednesday, Lovelady said Sweeney gave him the nickname “Dickie Love.”

“I don’t think that’s really going to fly,” Lovelady told FSKC.

That did fly with some fans on Twitter, however, and Lovelady said Thursday that he has embraced the nickname.

“I don’t mind it at all,” Lovelady said, “especially since Mike gave it to me.“

Dickie Love -- that's the nickname Mike Sweeney gave Richard Lovelady. "I don't think that's gonna really fly." #Royals #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/Qd5Weifndy — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) April 11, 2019