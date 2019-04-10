Royals drop one spot in Forbes’ valuations of Major League Baseball teams

A look back at 50 years of Royals baseball in Kansas City From many losing seasons to World Series' championships, take a look back at 50 years of Kansas City Royals baseball. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From many losing seasons to World Series' championships, take a look back at 50 years of Kansas City Royals baseball.

For the second straight year, the Royals dropped in Forbes’ annual valuations of Major League Baseball teams.

The Royals were ranked 28th with a valuation of $1.025 billion in Forbes’ list, which was released Wednesday. A year ago, the Royals were 27th ($1.015 billion) and they were 24th in the 2017 ranking.

Owner David Glass bought the Royals for $96 million in 2000.

Forbes reported the Royals had an operating income in 2018 of $5.3 million, which was among the worst in baseball and ahead of only the Marlins (minus-$22 million), Blue Jays (minus-$16 million) and Orioles (minus-$6.5 million).

For the Royals, that was an improvement over 2017, when Forbes said they operated at a $17 million deficit.





Forbes showed the Royals had $244 million in revenue in 2018 and $55 million in gate receipts, which were both lower than the previous year.

“Yes, the Royals still managed to deliver baseball’s second-best average local television rating (8.0) last season on Fox Sports Kansas City, but ratings were 26% lower than 2017,” Forbes wrote. “Meanwhile, attendance at Kauffman Stadium tumbled 26%, to an average of 20,556 in 2018. Most troubling for Royals fans is the team’s minor league system is ranked in the bottom third of baseball.”

Forbes noted the Yankees are the most valuable team ($4.6 billion) and had local revenue of $712 million last year, which was more than the Royals, Rays, Marlins, A’s, Reds and Orioles combined.

Here is the list of team valuations:

1. Yankees, $4.6 billion

2. Dodgers, $3.3 billion

3. Red Sox, $3.2 billion

4. Cubs, $3.1 billion

5. Giants, $3 billion

6. Mets, $2.3 billion

7. Cardinals, $2.1 billion

8. Angels, $1.9 billion

9. Phillies, $1.85 billion

10. Astros, $1.775 billion

11. Nationals, $1.75 billion

12. Braves, $1.7 billion

13. Rangers, $1.65 billion

14. White Sox, $1.6 billion

15. Mariners, $1.575 billion

16. Blue Jays, $1.5 billion

17. Padres, $1.35 billion

18. Diamondbacks, $1.29 billion

19. Orioles, $1.28 billion

20. Pirates, $1.275 billion

21. Tigers, $1.25 billion

22. Rockies, $1.225 billion

23. Twins, $1.2 billion

24. Brewers, $1.175 billion

25. Indians, $1.15 billion

26. A’s, $1.1 billion

27. Reds, $1.05 billion

28. Royals, $1.025 billion

29. Rays, $1.01 billion

30. Marlins, $1 billion