Royals’ Jorge Soler hit a home run over the fountains at Kauffman Stadium

Jorge Soler is serving as the Kansas City Royals cleanup hitter this year.
“Oh, man.”

Those were the first words out of the mouth of Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre after Royals outfielder Jorge Soler hit a ball that eventually landed over the fountains at Kauffman Stadium during Wednesday’s game against the Mariners.

The exit velocity was 115.1 mph, which MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan noted was the second hardest-hit home run for a Royals player in the Statcast era, trailing only Kendrys Morales’ 115.5-mph shot in 2016.

The ball off the bat of Soler traveled an estimated 454 feet and reached a height of 118 feet, per Statcast.

Oh, man indeed.

Here is the home run:

As Lefebvre noted, it was the second bomb of the night. Earlier in the game, Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier crushed a home run that had an exit velocity of 113.5 mph and traveled 453 feet.

Here is that homer:

Those balls traveled a combined 907 feet.

Pete Grathoff

Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star's coverage of area teams.
