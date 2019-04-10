Merrifield breaks George Brett’s record and extends streak, but Royals’ skid continues

The Royals’ Whit Merrifield laid down the perfect bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning to break George Brett’s record of 30 consecutive games with a hit, Wednesday night against Seattle at Kauffman Stadium. He saluted the crowd afterwards. rsugg@kcstar.com

Whit Merrifield issued a plea following Tuesday night’s game, that Royals followers not give up on the team so early in the season, and on Wednesday night he came up in a drama-packed moment of the game and gave those followers something to cheer about.

Merrifield dropped down a bunt down the third base line for an RBI single with two outs to tie the score as Terrance Gore scored from third in the seventh inning.

Unfortunately the good vibes didn’t last as the Mariners took a one-run lead in the ninth inning on a Mitch Haniger home run off reliever Brad Boxberger and their bullpen held on for a 6-5 win in front of an announced 12,775 at Kauffman Stadium. Adalberto Mondesi popped up with the bases loaded to end the game.

The loss extended the Royals’ losing streak to nine games and clinched a series win for the Mariners.

Merrifield, who’d gone 0-for-3 until that at-bat, broke George Brett’s franchise record for consecutive games with at least one hit. Merrifield extended his streak to 30 games dating back to September 10, 2018.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you,” Brett said in a message to Merrifield played during the Fox Sports Kansas City television broadcast. “There’s nothing wrong with being second best.”

Merrifield joined Paul Molitor (39 games, 1987), Ken Landreaux (31 games, 1980) and Ron LeFlore (31 games, 1975-76) as the only American League players since 1969 with hitting streaks of 31 games or more.

The previous night, Merrifield came to his locker after the game to find a handwritten note from Brett, the Royals legend and Baseball Hall of Fame member. Merrifield’s first-inning triple in that night’s game tied him with the franchise icon for the club record.

Brett came down to the clubhouse during Tuesday’s game and wrote a note on Royals letterhead congratulating Merrifield, expressing pleasure that he’d been the one to match his record and praising him for the player and person he’s been over the years. Merrifield immediately asked to have the letter laminated, and he said it will be kept in a special place in his room.

“From day one George has always — for not just me, everybody — he talks to you. He’s personable. He gives you advice,” Merrifield said. “He’s been great. He’s a great figure for this organization.”

As quickly and as it struck a chord with Merrifield, his attention immediately turned to trying to snap the club out of its recent losing streak and surpassing the legend who’d just heaped praise upon him.

“Record has been tied, but it’s no fun to tie a record,” Merrifield said before Wednesday’s game. “You want to break it, so we’ll go out and try to break it tonight.”

The Royals, who’d seen the Mariners batter pitches into the stands throughout the first two games of the series, made use of the long ball early on Wednesday. Dozier’s mammoth solo homer in the second inning gave the Royals a 2-1 lead. The ball traveled an estimated 453 feet to left field.

After a two-run top half of the third gave the lead back to the Mariners, Soler obliterated a 3-1 offering from Yusei Kikuchi over the fountains behind the left-center field wall. That ball traveled an estimated 454 feet with an exit velocity off the bat of 115.1 miles per hour and tied the score 3-3.

Soler’s shot could have been — and probably should’ve been — a two-run blast. Mondesi walked and stole second base with Soler up. While in scoring position with on out, he got thrown out trying to steal third.

That lead’s lifespan proved short as Royals starting pitcher Heath Fillmyer couldn’t make it through the fourth inning. He loaded the bases on three consecutive singles, and Royals manager Ned Yost went to reliever Scott Barlow out of the bullpen.

Barlow gave up a two-run single to Mallex Smith, but then froze Mitch Haniger on a called third strike before Domingo Santa grounded into an inning-ending double play. The Royals emerged from a bases-loaded situation with no outs against the most potent lineup in baseball this season having given up just two runs and trailing 5-3.

The score remained that way until the seventh inning. Gore hit an RBI triple off the glove of Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith to set up Merrifield’s record-breaking bunt single.