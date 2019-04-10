Royals legend George Brett has supported Whit Merrifield in hitting streak quest

Royals star Whit Merrifield: Stay with us Royals star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield urged fans to stick with the team after a 2-8 start. He spoke after a 6-3 loss to the Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in which he tied George Brett's franchise record with a hit in 30 consecutive games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield urged fans to stick with the team after a 2-8 start. He spoke after a 6-3 loss to the Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in which he tied George Brett's franchise record with a hit in 30 consecutive games.

As Whit Merrifield thought about it Wednesday afternoon, there was “no special story” to the first time he met George Brett, the Ultimate Royal and Baseball Hall of Famer.

But there sure has been one since.

A few years after Merrifield was drafted by the Royals in 2010, he remembers stepping into a batting cage at spring training and feeling a sense of wonder when Brett started loading balls on a tee for him.

Whatever awe Merrifield felt then, well, it turned out he’d also made an impression on Brett, with whom his name was linked for the first time in 2014 when Merrifield earned the organization’s George Brett Hitter of the Year Award given to its top minor-league offensive player.

“I’m encouraging of all minor-leaguers in our system, I really am. But there was just something special about this kid,” Brett said by phone on Wednesday. “You know, he’s a ballplayer. Other guys might be good athletes and the Royals are trying to make them into ballplayers.

“This guy was a ballplayer. I mean, he can play the game without thinking. He just reacts. … He’s got great instincts.”

All of which was prologue to how Merrifield came to enter the Royals game against Seattle on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium with a 30-game hitting streak to tie Brett’s 1980 franchise record — and why he was greeted with a note from Brett at his locker after matching him late Tuesday.

Merrifield was thrilled by the gesture from one of the greatest to ever play the game. The words, already on their way to being laminated for a future place in Merrifield’s home, affirmed Brett’s sentiments for Merrifield and how he has long rooted for him.

“I’m very, very happy for him,” said Brett, who summed up the note thusly: “ ‘I knew it was going to be broken someday. I’m glad it was you. I’ve always thought you were a good player but a better person than you are a player.’ ”

With a laugh, he added, “ ‘Now, go out and get three more tomorrow.’ ”

In anticipation of that, Brett was at Kauffman on Wednesday to pose for a picture with Merrifield before the Royals played Seattle. He figured it would hold up no matter what happened.

“Either one ahead of me or be tied with me,” Brett said. “Couldn’t happen to a nicer kid.”

For his part, Merrifield continues to embrace the fanfare that’s coming with this. With the Royals planning to make him available for group media sessions until the streak ends, Merrifield on Monday and Tuesday made it a point to playfully end the interviews by saying some version of … see y’all tomorrow.

“I LOVED that,” Brett said. “You know what, if you don’t have confidence in yourself, how do you expect other people to have it in you?”

In fact, Merrifield outdid himself a bit before the game on Wednesday.

After playfully noting the crowd at his locker “keeps growing by the day” and that he was backed into a corner, he reiterated that he’s not scared of the topic and subtly added, “So we’ll keep talking about it for 27-plus more games.”

That wasn’t the only reference he made to Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game record set in 1941. Asked when his parents might make the trip from North Carolina to see him play again, he said, “As we get a little closer, maybe we’ll find a flight to Houston.”

Which is where the Royals will be if he still is in line to surpass one of the most revered and seemingly unbreakable records in the game.

Some have challenged the validity of the streak extending over two seasons. But baseball recognizes it, and it’s only logical to note that it’s harder to simply pick back up where you left off five months before and keep it going.

That’s among other points Brett has admired about Merrifield’s streak.

“You had a couple of nice days sprinkled in, but he’s done it in really inclement weather. And that’s hard,” Brett said. “It’s a lot harder to hit a baseball when it’s cold than it is when it’s hot. And he’s done it with rain delays, he’s done it with a lot more things than I had to put up with.”

In Brett’s case, the streak was carried off in what he considered the ideal conditions of a particularly warm summer.

“I loved playing when it was hot; I loved playing when it was humid,” he said. “I loved to go out there and sweat. The hotter it was, the better.”

The streak itself didn’t make Brett sweat as much as the backdrop for it might have. His pursuit of another of baseball’s Holy Grail records, a .400 batting average. He actually was hitting that (.401) even in the wake of Jon Matlack and Texas snuffing out the streak on Aug. 19.

Brett still remembers hitting two balls “decent” and grounding out to first on his last at-bat, a bobbled ball that became a bang-bang play. And he also remembers, correctly, that 10 days later against Matlack and the Rangers he had three hits.

“Why couldn’t I just trade in one from two weeks before?” he said, laughing.

But the truth is the streak was secondary with the prospect of .400 looming before Brett finished the season hitting .390.

“When everybody started to ask questions about that,” he said, “you kind of forgot about the streak.”

Which hadn’t been thought about much for 39 years until Merrifield, whose throwback style Brett loves and saw encapsulated in his opposite-field triple on Tuesday.

“He can hit the ball to all fields, and we don’t see that from a lot of today’s players,” Brett said. “And he works on that in practice. That’s why I’ve always been a fan of his.”

Something else Brett relishes about Merrifield is that amid all this, his priorities reflect his love for the game itself. Consider Merrifield’s first words late Tuesday after he tied Brett:

“Let me say something before ya’ll ask me about that,” Merrifield said. “We’re 2-8. We’re frustrated. We know you guys are frustrated. We know the fans are frustrated. We’re better than our record shows. We know we are. … So we ask you guys (to) stay with us. Fans, stay with us. Better days are coming. They’re coming soon.”

That, Brett said, “was pretty awesome.”

Just like Brett has been, and continues to be, for Merrifield.