Blue Jays had a Twitter exchange with a fan that was funny for many reasons

Toronto Blue Jays’ Justin Smoak reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during 11th-inning baseball game action against the Detroit Tigers in Toronto, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Frank Gunn

There are often a lot of ugly exchanges on Twitter, so when you get one like this, it’s worth savoring.





On Thursday night, the Blue Jays tweeted their lineup, and Justin Smoak, who has a sore neck, wasn’t starting.

A Blue Jays fan in Ontario who has the user name #ThankYouPillar (Kevin Pillar was recently traded from Toronto to San Francisco) and has the handle @YearOfTheVlad (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fan) jokingly asked if Smoak had been traded.

That led to a hilarious exchange:

Did you trade Smoak? — #ThankYouPillar (@YearOfTheVlad) April 4, 2019

Looks good to me — #ThankYouPillar (@YearOfTheVlad) April 4, 2019

The Blue Jays’ response was hilarious and was widely shared on Twitter. But #ThankYouPillar knew all along that Smoak hadn’t been traded, because he had tweeted about the Blue Jays player a number of times recently.

In fact, he seemed open to the team trading Smoak. And #ThankYouPillar’s Twitter profile is: “I say funny things and I have amazing hot baseball takes. #BlueJays.”

So while most were making fun of this fan for getting owned by the Blue Jays, he actually was trolling the team.