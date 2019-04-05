For Pete's Sake
Blue Jays had a Twitter exchange with a fan that was funny for many reasons
There are often a lot of ugly exchanges on Twitter, so when you get one like this, it’s worth savoring.
On Thursday night, the Blue Jays tweeted their lineup, and Justin Smoak, who has a sore neck, wasn’t starting.
A Blue Jays fan in Ontario who has the user name #ThankYouPillar (Kevin Pillar was recently traded from Toronto to San Francisco) and has the handle @YearOfTheVlad (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fan) jokingly asked if Smoak had been traded.
That led to a hilarious exchange:
The Blue Jays’ response was hilarious and was widely shared on Twitter. But #ThankYouPillar knew all along that Smoak hadn’t been traded, because he had tweeted about the Blue Jays player a number of times recently.
In fact, he seemed open to the team trading Smoak. And #ThankYouPillar’s Twitter profile is: “I say funny things and I have amazing hot baseball takes. #BlueJays.”
So while most were making fun of this fan for getting owned by the Blue Jays, he actually was trolling the team.
