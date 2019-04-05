For Pete's Sake

Blue Jays had a Twitter exchange with a fan that was funny for many reasons

Toronto Blue Jays’ Justin Smoak reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during 11th-inning baseball game action against the Detroit Tigers in Toronto, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during 11th-inning baseball game action against the Detroit Tigers in Toronto, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

There are often a lot of ugly exchanges on Twitter, so when you get one like this, it’s worth savoring.

On Thursday night, the Blue Jays tweeted their lineup, and Justin Smoak, who has a sore neck, wasn’t starting.

A Blue Jays fan in Ontario who has the user name #ThankYouPillar (Kevin Pillar was recently traded from Toronto to San Francisco) and has the handle @YearOfTheVlad (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fan) jokingly asked if Smoak had been traded.

That led to a hilarious exchange:

The Blue Jays’ response was hilarious and was widely shared on Twitter. But #ThankYouPillar knew all along that Smoak hadn’t been traded, because he had tweeted about the Blue Jays player a number of times recently.

In fact, he seemed open to the team trading Smoak. And #ThankYouPillar’s Twitter profile is: “I say funny things and I have amazing hot baseball takes. #BlueJays.”

So while most were making fun of this fan for getting owned by the Blue Jays, he actually was trolling the team.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
