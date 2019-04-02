For Pete's Sake

Fans are sounding off about how much they hate the new NFL Draft hats

At least we were warned.

If the NFL Draft caps had not been released before the picks were made later this month, fans may have wondered if it was some sort of joke.

It is not.

Sports Illustrated reported “New Era has long overseen the designs of the official draft-day cap for the NFL, and this year the hat group has integrated local flags of each city into individual team hat.”

The blog Arrowhead Pride shared a look at the Chiefs hat:

Sports Illustrated’s story notes that this design is supposed to represent Kansas City’s “City of Fountains: Heart of a Nation” theme.

Here are some of the other hats:

This is what fans were saying about the Chiefs cap and the NFL hats in general:

