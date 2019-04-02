Fans are sounding off about how much they hate the new NFL Draft hats

At least we were warned.

If the NFL Draft caps had not been released before the picks were made later this month, fans may have wondered if it was some sort of joke.

It is not.

Sports Illustrated reported “New Era has long overseen the designs of the official draft-day cap for the NFL, and this year the hat group has integrated local flags of each city into individual team hat.”

The blog Arrowhead Pride shared a look at the Chiefs hat:

The Kansas City Chiefs 2019 draft hats are out! Here is what they look like: https://t.co/ufxxMsN470 pic.twitter.com/gWMBQAPKKw — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 2, 2019

Sports Illustrated’s story notes that this design is supposed to represent Kansas City’s “City of Fountains: Heart of a Nation” theme.





Here are some of the other hats:

New Era takes its biggest risk yet on its NFL deal with this year’s draft hats. A mix of great and horrible. Here’s a sampling... pic.twitter.com/epxV4COVQn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 2, 2019

This is what fans were saying about the Chiefs cap and the NFL hats in general:

Oh no, baby. What is you doin? pic.twitter.com/954zCdLv9B — chris brown (@chrisdalebr0wn) April 2, 2019

Looks like one of those knock offs you’d find at a gas station. — JM (@JMEYER3) April 2, 2019

Dolphins, Seahawks, Falcons and Jags- the only hats that look okay here. The rest of these look like they’d be in a large discount bin close to the electronics section in Walmart. — Wes (@WestonHoward8) April 2, 2019

That hat would have ruined this for me. pic.twitter.com/Np2AumhQCS — Steve Fitzpatrick (@fitzpas) April 2, 2019

I would go back to school, and declare next year — Jorge Quiñones (@joquinones) April 2, 2019

They’ll be on sale at @tjmaxx by the end of April! — Jeff Swboni (@swboni) April 2, 2019

Draft hats always look like flea market knock off’s, but this year they’re just plain terrible — Eddie ✭ (@spyronite) April 2, 2019

1982 called. They want their designer back. — Coach Eisy (@Coach_Eisy) April 2, 2019

This cap actually diagrams the Chiefs' "everybody get open, Mahomes will find you" play pic.twitter.com/TRmRmIX7Ys — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 2, 2019