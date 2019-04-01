Royals’ Class AAA team tweets funny April Fools prank about temporary name change

Kansas City isn’t alone in dealing with the aftermath of the terrible winter.
Omaha, Nebraska also has potholes all over town, and that was the inspiration for an April Fools gag from the Omaha Storm Chasers, who are the Royals’ Class AAA affiliate.
On Monday morning, the Storm Chasers tweeted that for one game they would be changing their name. This actually has happened before as they once played as the Runzas.
But coming on June 31st: The Omaha Potholes.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
If Monday’s date didn’t give away the gag, the date of the name change should have: June 31st.
Comments