Was Chiefs’ Chris Jones saying he’s a Flat Earther ... or pulling a prank on fans?

It’s entirely possible that Chiefs lineman Chris Jones was just having fun with fans on Thursday, but he got quite a response with this tweet:

is Flat... — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

Is Jones a Flat Earther?

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins and NBA players Kyrie Irving and Wilson Chandler are among those who have publicly said the Earth is flat (and apparently didn’t watch last month’s Space-X launch). Irving later apologized for his comments.

Jones’ tweet drew a lot of comments, and he responded to quite a few of them. Some of Jones’ responses seemed to indicate he was just joking. Others made it seem he was at the very least skeptical.

Here are some of those interactions:

Exactly.... until somebody that’s been in space tells me different, I don’t want to hear it — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

Correct, or FaceTime me — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

Well I apologize if I need proof — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

‍♂️‍♂️.... — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

Hahaa correct — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

Bro don’t come to me about securing no bag when it’s my opinion — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

I’ve studied this for a long time, I know — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

This is a smart guy!!! https://t.co/tCgpgfTbRB — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

Who says I’m not right — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

Who says its round — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

Smart guy — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) April 4, 2019

If Jones really believes the Earth is flat, perhaps he’ll join others who share that theory on a cruise next year to Antarctica. Live Science said they will go “to the purported edge of the planet. They’re looking for the ice wall that holds back the oceans.”

Now that’s funny.