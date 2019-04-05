For Pete's Sake

Was Chiefs’ Chris Jones saying he’s a Flat Earther ... or pulling a prank on fans?

It’s entirely possible that Chiefs lineman Chris Jones was just having fun with fans on Thursday, but he got quite a response with this tweet:

Is Jones a Flat Earther?

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins and NBA players Kyrie Irving and Wilson Chandler are among those who have publicly said the Earth is flat (and apparently didn’t watch last month’s Space-X launch). Irving later apologized for his comments.

Jones’ tweet drew a lot of comments, and he responded to quite a few of them. Some of Jones’ responses seemed to indicate he was just joking. Others made it seem he was at the very least skeptical.

If Jones really believes the Earth is flat, perhaps he’ll join others who share that theory on a cruise next year to Antarctica. Live Science said they will go “to the purported edge of the planet. They’re looking for the ice wall that holds back the oceans.”

Now that’s funny.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
