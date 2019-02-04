For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Chris Jones makes bold prediction for his team in 2019 season

By Pete Grathoff

February 04, 2019 08:29 AM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said they will be better next season after a 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
Most people would be advised to avoid making bold predictions on Twitter.

But most people are not like Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. For example, after last year’s AFC Championship Game, Jones tweeted that the Chiefs would be playing in that game in 2019.

That proved to be true, right?

Chiefs fans hope Jones’ latest Twitter prediction proves to be true, too. On Sunday, Jones tweeted: “We will win it next year” shortly after Super Bowl LIII ended.

As you can see in the video above, Jones told reporters after this year’s AFC Championship Game that the Chiefs would be in position to play for a Super Bowl berth in the future.

Now he’s saying it will be next year.

