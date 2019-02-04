Chiefs’ Chris Jones makes bold prediction for his team in 2019 season

Most people would be advised to avoid making bold predictions on Twitter.

But most people are not like Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. For example, after last year’s AFC Championship Game, Jones tweeted that the Chiefs would be playing in that game in 2019.

That proved to be true, right?

Chiefs fans hope Jones’ latest Twitter prediction proves to be true, too. On Sunday, Jones tweeted: “We will win it next year” shortly after Super Bowl LIII ended.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

We will win it next year — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) February 4, 2019

As you can see in the video above, Jones told reporters after this year’s AFC Championship Game that the Chiefs would be in position to play for a Super Bowl berth in the future.

Now he’s saying it will be next year.