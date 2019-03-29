For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Rex Hudler’s fashion choice for opening day was inspired by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

By Pete Grathoff

March 29, 2019 09:15 AM

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP

After a terrific season throwing 50 touchdowns and getting the Chiefs to the AFC Championship , Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's MVP.
By
Up Next
After a terrific season throwing 50 touchdowns and getting the Chiefs to the AFC Championship , Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's MVP.
By

Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Rex Hudler’s eyes widened while watching the NFL Honors show last month when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award.

Hudler was taken with Mahomes’ fashion choice: a royal blue paisley suit with black lapels.

Weeks later, Hudler was shopping with his family at Town Center Plaza when he spotted a coat similar to the one worn by Mahomes.

The jacket was only available as a rental, but Hudler convinced the store owner to sell it to him. To Hudler, opening day seemed the perfect time to wear it.

“This job is such a blessing to me, and my family had a count down to opening day, which we’ve never done before,” Hudler said. “We’re excited.”

Hudler took some good-natured needling from broadcast partner Ryan Lefebvre on the air (“I’m he only guy who didn’t steal my mom’s curtains and make a blazer out of it,” Lefebvre quipped to the delight of Hudler):

Hudler’s jacket caught the fancy of fans and he joked that Mahomes had sent it to him:

That wasn’t true, of course. But that story made Twitter happy. By the way, here is Mahomes’ suit:

Rex Hudler, color commentator for the Kansas City Royals, participates in a yoga class. (Video by Rich Sugg | rsugg@kcstar.com)

By

Kansas City sports columnist Sam Mellinger spent a day with Rex Hudler, color commentator for the Kansas City Royals. Listen to his report here. (Video by Rich Sugg and Monty Davis | The Kansas City Star)

By

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  