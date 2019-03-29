Rex Hudler’s fashion choice for opening day was inspired by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Rex Hudler’s eyes widened while watching the NFL Honors show last month when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award.

Hudler was taken with Mahomes’ fashion choice: a royal blue paisley suit with black lapels.

Weeks later, Hudler was shopping with his family at Town Center Plaza when he spotted a coat similar to the one worn by Mahomes.

The jacket was only available as a rental, but Hudler convinced the store owner to sell it to him. To Hudler, opening day seemed the perfect time to wear it.

“This job is such a blessing to me, and my family had a count down to opening day, which we’ve never done before,” Hudler said. “We’re excited.”





Hudler took some good-natured needling from broadcast partner Ryan Lefebvre on the air (“I’m he only guy who didn’t steal my mom’s curtains and make a blazer out of it,” Lefebvre quipped to the delight of Hudler):

Ryan on Rex's choice of attire for #OpeningDay: "I'm the only guy who didn't steal my mom's curtains and make a blazer out of it."#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/SMzag5ykO4 — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) March 28, 2019

Hudler’s jacket caught the fancy of fans and he joked that Mahomes had sent it to him:

@PatrickMahomes wore it when he accepted his MVP award! Sent it to me to wear for @Royals Opening Day! https://t.co/S5XbiUx5dg — Rex Hudler (@RexHudler1) March 28, 2019

That wasn’t true, of course. But that story made Twitter happy. By the way, here is Mahomes’ suit:

