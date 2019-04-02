For Pete's Sake

These highlights show what Emmanuel Ogbah can bring to Chiefs defense

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah celebrates after an incomplete pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cleveland. Ogbah could miss a few games with an injured left ankle. Ogbah got hurt on the final play of the first quarter in Sunday’s 21-21 tie against the Steelers. The third-year pro returned to the game but was not as effective.
The Chiefs added a pass rusher on Monday when they traded safety Eric Murray to the Cleveland Browns for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

A second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Ogbah has 12 1/2 career sacks in 40 career games, all with the Browns.

Chiefs fans won’t see him on the field for months, but here are some highlights of his time with Cleveland.

This is a strip sack of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, and Ogbah recovered the ball, too:

On this play, Ogbah didn’t get credit for the tackle for loss, but he pushed the tight end into the Ravens running back, allowing a teammate to get the stop:

Ogbah didn’t let Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston escape on this play:

In another game against the Bengals, Ogbah showed some speed to get to the ball after a botched snap:

