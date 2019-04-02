For Pete's Sake
These highlights show what Emmanuel Ogbah can bring to Chiefs defense
The Chiefs added a pass rusher on Monday when they traded safety Eric Murray to the Cleveland Browns for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
A second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Ogbah has 12 1/2 career sacks in 40 career games, all with the Browns.
Chiefs fans won’t see him on the field for months, but here are some highlights of his time with Cleveland.
This is a strip sack of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, and Ogbah recovered the ball, too:
On this play, Ogbah didn’t get credit for the tackle for loss, but he pushed the tight end into the Ravens running back, allowing a teammate to get the stop:
Ogbah didn’t let Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston escape on this play:
In another game against the Bengals, Ogbah showed some speed to get to the ball after a botched snap:
