Two NFL Network analysts say Chiefs are in most trouble among 2018 playoff teams

The 2018 Chiefs season was a lot of fun, even if the team fell short of the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a breakout season and won the NFL’s MVP award, the Chiefs won the AFC West again and picked up a playoff victory at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since Bill Clinton was president.

What does the future hold? No one knows, of course, but at NFL.com, five writers were asked this question: “Which 2018 NFL playoff teams is in the most trouble heading into 2019 season?”

Two of those analysts picked the Chiefs.

Former Colts receiver Reggie Wayne took note of the departure defensive stars and wrote in part: “Kansas City comes into 2019 with crazy high expectations, and I know how much of a challenge that is to do from my years with the Colts. It’s hard to duplicate a season like the one the Chiefs had a year ago. There’s a lot more room to fall than there is to climb.”

Former Texans quarterback David Carr also noted the loss of defensive stars, but focused on the offense. Among his concerns, the future of star receiver Tyreek Hill. This is an excerpt of what Carr wrote: “How will they replace Kareem Hunt’s backfield production? What will Tyreek Hill’s status be come Week 1? I’m just not sure what the Chiefs will be. Regardless of their flaws, you can bet that I’ll tune in every week to watch Patrick Mahomes.”

