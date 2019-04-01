For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

This is why one NFL writer says Chiefs-Chargers is one of league’s best rivalries

By Pete Grathoff

April 01, 2019 11:45 AM

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on 29-28 loss to Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the teams 29-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on a last second touchdown and two-point conversion on Thursday night, December 13, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the teams 29-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on a last second touchdown and two-point conversion on Thursday night, December 13, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium.
By

Chiefs fans seem to unify in responding “no way” to a tweet from the team on Friday.

It didn’t have to do with, say, asking if the team colors should be changed to silver and black, but the team did tweet: “Our rivalry with the Chargers ranks as the second-best in the league, per NFL.com. What do you think?”

As you might imagine, fans would put the Chargers as the Chiefs’ third-biggest rival in the AFC West.

But there is a caveat to the ranking from Adam Rank of NFL.com. He set out to pick the best NFL rivalries in 2019.

That changes the tone a bit, no? Over the past two seasons, the Chargers have been the runner-up to the AFC West champion Chiefs.

Here is a portion of what Rank wrote: “As great as the Chiefs were last year, the Chargers were right on their heels. In fact, the Bolts had a huge rally in Kansas City to knock them off in the national spotlight of ‘Thursday Night Football’. And the Chargers would have won the division, too, if not for a tough loss at home to the Ravens in Week 16. Make these two teams the Monday nightcap in Week 1 and let’s party!”

It’s unlikely the Chiefs would face the Chargers as the second game on “Monday Night Football” in the first week of the season, because those teams are set to play in Mexico City in LA’s home game. A late-night start at Arrowhead Stadium would be out of the question, too.

You can read more of what Rank wrote about the Chiefs and Chargers and the rest of his rankings here.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  