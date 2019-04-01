This is why one NFL writer says Chiefs-Chargers is one of league’s best rivalries

Chiefs fans seem to unify in responding “no way” to a tweet from the team on Friday.

It didn’t have to do with, say, asking if the team colors should be changed to silver and black, but the team did tweet: “Our rivalry with the Chargers ranks as the second-best in the league, per NFL.com. What do you think?”

As you might imagine, fans would put the Chargers as the Chiefs’ third-biggest rival in the AFC West.

But there is a caveat to the ranking from Adam Rank of NFL.com. He set out to pick the best NFL rivalries in 2019.

That changes the tone a bit, no? Over the past two seasons, the Chargers have been the runner-up to the AFC West champion Chiefs.

Here is a portion of what Rank wrote: “As great as the Chiefs were last year, the Chargers were right on their heels. In fact, the Bolts had a huge rally in Kansas City to knock them off in the national spotlight of ‘Thursday Night Football’. And the Chargers would have won the division, too, if not for a tough loss at home to the Ravens in Week 16. Make these two teams the Monday nightcap in Week 1 and let’s party!”

It’s unlikely the Chiefs would face the Chargers as the second game on “Monday Night Football” in the first week of the season, because those teams are set to play in Mexico City in LA’s home game. A late-night start at Arrowhead Stadium would be out of the question, too.

You can read more of what Rank wrote about the Chiefs and Chargers and the rest of his rankings here.