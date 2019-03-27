FC Bayern Munich and AC Milan to play match in Kansas City. Here are the details

Two international giants in the world of soccer are coming to Kansas City this summer.

FC Bayern Munich and AC Milan will meet at Arrowhead Stadium on July 23 as part of the International Champions Cup.

FC Bayern Munich, the reigning champions of Germany’s Budensliga, and Milan, a club in Italy’s top-flight league Serie A, are the first European clubs scheduled to visit Arrowhead since 2010.

The connection is Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. He owns MLS club FC Dallas, a partner of Bayern.

“I just had the privilege of traveling to Munich and watching FC Bayern in Allianz Arena again, and I am always amazed by the incredible atmosphere and fan culture around FC Bayern,” Hunt said in a release. “We are very familiar with the intense passion of sports fans in Kansas City, and that includes a continually expanding interest in soccer. I’m very pleased that we will be able to host FC Bayern at Arrowhead to not only help promote international soccer in Kansas City, but also offer soccer fans the opportunity to see one of the world’s premier clubs up close. For us, this represents another landmark moment in our partnership.”

The International Champions Cup will make various stops in the United States, Europe and Asia. The seventh annual tournament includes 12 clubs.