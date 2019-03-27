Here are four clips from Royals great George Brett’s conversation with Dan Patrick

George Brett talked hitting baseballs, hitting other players and more during an interview with Dan Patrick.

The interview will air Wednesday at 7 p.m., but it’s only available on the AT&T Audience Network on DirecTV (Ch. 239) in Kansas City.

Four clips from the interview were made available, and they are below with a description of each.

Brett talked about how the rules of baseball have changed from when he was playing, and how he liked to hit other players:





Brett also spoke of working with Charlie Lau and the, uh, benefits of being a good hitter:

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the talk turned to hemorrhoids:

During the national anthem, Brett would say a pledge from his little league days: