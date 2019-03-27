For Pete's Sake

Here are four clips from Royals great George Brett’s conversation with Dan Patrick

By Pete Grathoff

March 27, 2019 10:28 AM

George Brett talked hitting baseballs, hitting other players and more during an interview with Dan Patrick.

The interview will air Wednesday at 7 p.m., but it’s only available on the AT&T Audience Network on DirecTV (Ch. 239) in Kansas City.

Four clips from the interview were made available, and they are below with a description of each.

Brett talked about how the rules of baseball have changed from when he was playing, and how he liked to hit other players:

Brett also spoke of working with Charlie Lau and the, uh, benefits of being a good hitter:

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the talk turned to hemorrhoids:

During the national anthem, Brett would say a pledge from his little league days:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

