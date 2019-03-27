For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Kauffman Stadium was spruced up in preparation for Royals’ opening day

By Pete Grathoff

March 27, 2019 09:29 AM

Kauffman Stadium prepares for opening day

Watch a time lapse of the opening day logo being painted on the field for the Kansas City Royals opening day game. The Royals' home opener is Thursday, March 28, 2019, when they take on the Chicago White Sox.
By
Up Next
Watch a time lapse of the opening day logo being painted on the field for the Kansas City Royals opening day game. The Royals' home opener is Thursday, March 28, 2019, when they take on the Chicago White Sox.
By

In a matter of hours, the Royals will play games that count

The Royals’ 2019 season officially begins Thursday when the Chicago White Sox will visit Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is at 3:15 p.m.

Ahead of the game, the Royals groundskeepers prepared the field by painting the opening day logo behind home plate.

The Star’s Chris Ochsner shot video of the work being done, which you can see in the video above.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-royals

kansas-city-royals

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  