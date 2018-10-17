Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame player George Brett helps out during a spring training workout in Surprise, Arizona.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Royals Hall of Famer George Brett lands another role as a guest star on TV show

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 17, 2018 10:50 AM

George Brett is in demand ... as an actor.

Earlier this year, Brett appeared on the ABC comedy, “Modern Family,” as he talked with Cam (Eric Stonestreet) during a Royals’ spring-training game.

On Monday, Brett was in Atlanta working on a new gig. He was shooting scenes for the IFC show “Brockmire.”

Brockmire.jpg
Hank Azaria at Brockmire.
Erika Doss/IFC

According to IFC.com, Brockmire is a character played by Hank Azaria and “is a famed major league baseball announcer who suffers an embarrassing and very public meltdown live on the air after discovering his beloved wife’s serial infidelity. A decade later, Jim Brockmire decides to reclaim his career and love life in a small American rust belt town that has seen better days, calling minor league baseball games for the Morristown Frackers.”

The major-league team Brockmire left in disgrace was in Kansas City.

“When I created a show about a fake Kansas City legend, Jim Brockmire, I thought it only appropriate to have him worship the biggest Kansas City legend of them all — George Brett,” series creator Joel Church-Cooper said in a statement.

Brett will appear as himself in the second episode of the third season and the storyline will “test their friendship about a woman.” The episode also will star broadcaster Bob Costas.

The date the episode will be broadcast has not been announced.

