Royals Hall of Famer George Brett lands another role as a guest star on TV show

George Brett is in demand ... as an actor.
Earlier this year, Brett appeared on the ABC comedy, “Modern Family,” as he talked with Cam (Eric Stonestreet) during a Royals’ spring-training game.
On Monday, Brett was in Atlanta working on a new gig. He was shooting scenes for the IFC show “Brockmire.”
According to IFC.com, Brockmire is a character played by Hank Azaria and “is a famed major league baseball announcer who suffers an embarrassing and very public meltdown live on the air after discovering his beloved wife’s serial infidelity. A decade later, Jim Brockmire decides to reclaim his career and love life in a small American rust belt town that has seen better days, calling minor league baseball games for the Morristown Frackers.”
The major-league team Brockmire left in disgrace was in Kansas City.
“When I created a show about a fake Kansas City legend, Jim Brockmire, I thought it only appropriate to have him worship the biggest Kansas City legend of them all — George Brett,” series creator Joel Church-Cooper said in a statement.
Brett will appear as himself in the second episode of the third season and the storyline will “test their friendship about a woman.” The episode also will star broadcaster Bob Costas.
The date the episode will be broadcast has not been announced.
