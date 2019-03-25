Royals

Royals opening day information: New parking pass procedure, gate times, forecast

By Pete Grathoff

March 25, 2019

The pitching probables have been set for the Royals’ 2019 season opener on Thursday, now it’s just a matter of whether the rain will stay away.

The Chicago White Sox are set to visit Kauffman Stadium, and here are the pertinent facts for fans who plan to attend or watch on television.

First pitch: 3:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 2:20 p.m. for pregame ceremonies.

Scheduled starters: Brad Keller for the Royals and Carlos Rodón of the White Sox.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City and KCSP (610 AM).

Weather forecast: The National Weather Service says there is “a chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.” The Royals have an open day Friday.

Parking: The lots open at 9 a.m. Parking costs $12 if purchased in advance (the passes, which are sold by individual games, can be purchased at mlb.com/royals/ballpark/transportation). Parking purchased at the gate is $15, and it’s cash only. This is a change from 2018 when fans could buy parking passes only if they were also purchasing game tickets. The day-of parking price increased by $3.

Stadium gates: Opening at 1 p.m.

Award presentation: Royals left fielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez will receive their 2018 Gold Glove awards before the game.

National anthem: Whiteman Air Force Base will present the colors. The a capella group Return 2 Zero will performThe Star Spangled Banner.” At the conclusion of the anthem, a B-2 bomber from Whiteman will fly over Kauffman Stadium.

Ceremonial first pitch: Brothers Aaron Rodriguez (Navy), Jesse Rodriguez (Army), Gabriel Rodriguez (Air Force) and Mark Rodriguez (Marines), will throw out the first pitch. Their late brother, Jonnie Rodriguez, served for the Marines and will also be recognized.

