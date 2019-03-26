Royals will offer reduced prices on beer, hot dogs and other concession items

Sports fans may not agree on who they want to win a game, but they can get behind this idea: cheaper concession prices.

College and pro teams around the country have joined the movement over the last few years, and the Royals announced Tuesday that they are cutting prices on a number of concession items.

A 16-ounce Pepsi will cost $3, hot dogs will sell for $4 and cans of Miller Lite will be $5. Also, popcorn and pretzels will be available for $3 each.





Concessions stands will have signs indicating the cheaper prices and they will be located at sections 120, 135, 213, 242, 308, 417 and 422.

The Royals also will have a “happy hour” on Tuesdays and Fridays from June through September (excluding June 4, Aug. 13, Aug. 16 and Sept. 27). A Miller Lite at the Miller Lite Fountain Bar and Blue Moon Taproom will cost $3. The special will available from when the gates open until first pitch.

A special deal on Wednesdays will be offered, too. Select Boulevard beers will cost $4 at the Craft & Draft and at the Boulevard Radler Station in the Outfield Experience.

The Craft & Draft and Rivals areas also will offer half-price appetizers on Wednesday nights. The foods available for 50 percent off in Craft & Draft will be the smokehouse fries, house potato chips, barbacoa nachos and snack mix. At Rivals on Wednesdays, the reduced prices will be on pretzel poppers, street fries, pizza rolls, quesadilla and nachos. Those prices will be available from when the gates open to first pitch.