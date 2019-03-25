Here is that one perfect NCAA tourney bracket and who ‘Center Road’ sees winning next

This is a record that might never be broken.
One person has correctly picked every single game of the NCAA Tournament through Sunday’s games. That’s a perfect 48 for 48, which shatters the previous best of 36 correct picks to start March Madness.
According to the NCAA, a user named “Center Road” hasn’t missed a game in this year’s tournament. “Center Road” has gotten off to a perfect start in the NCAA’s Tournament Challenge game, and no one in the ESPN, Yahoo, CBS Sports, Fox Sports or Sports Illustrated games can boast that.
“Center Road” hasn’t been identified (yet), but this is her/his bracket:
Here is who “Center Road” has picked to win the Sweet Sixteen games:
Gonzaga over Florida State
Tennessee over Purdue
Michigan over Texas Tech
Virginia over Oregon
Michigan State over LSU
North Carolina over Auburn
Duke over Virginia Tech
Kentucky over Houston
The Elite Eight games:
Duke over Michigan State
Gonzaga over Michigan
Kentucky over North Carolina
Virginia over Tennessee
The Final Four games:
Gonzaga over Duke
Kentucky over Virginia
The National Championship game:
Gonzaga 77, Kentucky 71
Think it’s unlikely that’s how things will play out? Well, how does your bracket look? “Center Road” is doing better than you at this point.
