For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs guard Jeff Allen roasts NCAA about old tweet regarding freebie for players

By Pete Grathoff

March 23, 2019 03:54 PM

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jeff Allen during Sunday’s football game against the Arizona Cardinals on November 11, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jeff Allen during Sunday’s football game against the Arizona Cardinals on November 11, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
It’s been a rough week for the NCAA.

The NCAA Tournament has been a success as usual, but some of its social media posts have been roundly ridiculed. It started with its “Day In the Life” video of a student-athlete that was denounced by former players.

On Friday, the NCAA was hammered on Twitter for a tweet from 2016.

It had shared this: “The NCAA provides free wi-fi to student-athletes at all of the team hotels during the DI men’s basketball championship.”

That tweet surfaced again Friday, and a lot of people piled on the NCAA.

That included Kansas City Chiefs guard Jeff Allen, who mocked that offer by tweeting: “Along with free air and water, you guys are so generous”

Allen joked that the players wouldn’t have access to the WiFi in their rooms: “They have to go to the lobby to use it”

Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon tweeted:

Here is what Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly shared:

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. tweeted: “FREE WIFI!?!? Well (expletive), they should start paying YOU for playing sports.. what a bargain!!! Damn, buncha spoiled kids”

St. Louis Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin shared this:

Arizona Diamondbacks in-game host Mike Bauer tweeted:



