Chiefs guard Jeff Allen roasts NCAA about old tweet regarding freebie for players

It’s been a rough week for the NCAA.
The NCAA Tournament has been a success as usual, but some of its social media posts have been roundly ridiculed. It started with its “Day In the Life” video of a student-athlete that was denounced by former players.
On Friday, the NCAA was hammered on Twitter for a tweet from 2016.
It had shared this: “The NCAA provides free wi-fi to student-athletes at all of the team hotels during the DI men’s basketball championship.”
That tweet surfaced again Friday, and a lot of people piled on the NCAA.
That included Kansas City Chiefs guard Jeff Allen, who mocked that offer by tweeting: “Along with free air and water, you guys are so generous”
Allen joked that the players wouldn’t have access to the WiFi in their rooms: “They have to go to the lobby to use it”
Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon tweeted:
Here is what Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly shared:
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. tweeted: “FREE WIFI!?!? Well (expletive), they should start paying YOU for playing sports.. what a bargain!!! Damn, buncha spoiled kids”
St. Louis Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin shared this:
Arizona Diamondbacks in-game host Mike Bauer tweeted:
