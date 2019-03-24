K-State’s Barry Brown trolls KU following NCAA loss after Devonte Graham trolled Cats

This is known as tit for tat.
After Kansas State was upset by UC Irvine in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, former KU star Devonte Graham poked fun at the Wildcats.
On Saturday, the Jayhawks were beaten by Auburn in the second round of the tournament, so Kansas State’s Barry Brown Jr. returned the favor.
Let’s start at the beginning.
K-State shared the regular-season Big 12 title this season with Texas Tech with Kansas finishing third. The Jayhawks also finished second in the Big 12 tournament.
Graham took to Twitter after the Wildcats lost to the Anteaters 70-64, and trolled the Wildcats:
But he did say something:
So, shortly after the Jayhawks’ 89-75 loss to Auburn in the NCAA Tournament had ended on Saturday night, Brown tweeted:
Graham saw that and responded:
Brown replied to Graham with this tweet:
Later, Brown said he was just playing:
This is all in good fun, right?
