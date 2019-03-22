For Pete's Sake

An absurdly small percentage of people still have a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket

By Pete Grathoff

March 22, 2019 09:50 AM

The first day of the NCAA Tournament didn’t provide much in the way of major upsets.

Oh sure, 12th-seeded Murray State beat Marquette, but the Racers were a trendy pick entering the tournament. Murray State had won 11 games in a row and star Ja Morant is headed for the NBA. Meanwhile, Marquette went 1-5 down the stretch. So Murray State’s 83-64 win wasn’t really a surprise.

A couple of 10th seeds also won (Minnesota and Florida), but those weren’t complete shockers, either.

Despite the lack of March Madness stunners, the vast majority of people playing ESPN’s NCAA Tournament challenge missed at least one game.

ESPN tweeted that a mere 0.25 percent (42,828) of the 17.2 million brackets remain perfect.

Perhaps more impressive is the number of brackets that had zero games correct. That’s 0.000116 percent of the brackets that didn’t have one winner.

