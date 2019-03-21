For Pete's Sake

Bill Murray was at Minnesota-Louisville game, and broadcasters had ‘Caddyshack’ jokes

By Pete Grathoff

March 21, 2019 12:14 PM

Screengrab of Clippit video

Actor Bill Murray is known for showing up at random events and socializing with surprised strangers.

But it was no shock that Murray was at Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game between Louisville and Minnesota because his son, Luke, is an assistant coach for the Cardinals.

Murray’s brother Brian Doyle-Murray joined him for the game, and the two were spotted by CBS cameras.

Announcers Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dan Bonner couldn’t help but make “Caddyshack” jokes during the Gophers-Cardinals game because Bill Murray’s character Carl Spackler spent a good portion of the movie trying to kill a gopher.

Doyle-Murray, whose wife, Tina, is from Emporia, Kansas, also was in “Caddyshack” as Lou Loomis, who oversaw the caddies.

Here is what the CBS broadcasters were saying:



