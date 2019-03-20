These are the teams each U.S. state believes will win the NCAA Tournament.

A healthy Zion Williamson has made made Duke a healthy favorite to win the NCAA Tournament title.
Williamson returned from from a knee injury and helped the Blue Devils win the ACC Tournament championship last weekend.
The Sports Betting site searched all 50 states for geotagged tweets mentioning the words “NCAA champion,” “NCAA championship” and related phrases. The search was from March 1 to March 17.
The results found Duke was mentioned most in 20 states, followed by Gonzaga (nine), Virginia (five), North Carolina (three) and Kentucky (two).
These teams were the favorite in one state each: Kansas, Villanova, Tennessee, Auburn, Nevada, Florida State, Texas Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin.
In Kansas, there were 7,200 geotagged tweets in for the Jayhawks, compared to K-State which had 6,600.
In North Carolina, the Tar Heels had 3,900 tweets, compared to 2,800 for Duke.
Here is the map:
