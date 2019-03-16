Iowa State fans commandeered this KU pep rally before Big 12 title game

How’s this for a hot take? Iowa State fans love Kansas City.
Yeah, I know, that’s not exactly breaking news, but Cyclones fans were out in full force ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 Tournament championship game at the Sprint Center*. And they didn’t take over just at the title game against Kansas.
*Or Hilton South, as Iowa State fans call it
Both KU and Iowa State held pep rallies at the Power & Light District, and the Jayhawks gathering ended up as a sea of cardinal and gold.
Mark Freund of WHO in Des Moines posted this photo to Twitter:
Twitter user Eric Knifong shared this video that has a better look at the number of Iowa State fans in attendance, and you also can see the KU cheerleaders and a mascot on stage:
