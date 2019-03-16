For Pete's Sake

Iowa State fans commandeered this KU pep rally before Big 12 title game

By Pete Grathoff

March 16, 2019 06:59 PM

How’s this for a hot take? Iowa State fans love Kansas City.

Yeah, I know, that’s not exactly breaking news, but Cyclones fans were out in full force ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 Tournament championship game at the Sprint Center*. And they didn’t take over just at the title game against Kansas.

*Or Hilton South, as Iowa State fans call it

Both KU and Iowa State held pep rallies at the Power & Light District, and the Jayhawks gathering ended up as a sea of cardinal and gold.

Mark Freund of WHO in Des Moines posted this photo to Twitter:

Twitter user Eric Knifong shared this video that has a better look at the number of Iowa State fans in attendance, and you also can see the KU cheerleaders and a mascot on stage:

