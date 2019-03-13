This company’s K-State Big 12 championship T-shirts put focus on end of KU’s streak

This is the T-shirt equivalent of trolling.

A company called BreakingT is selling T-shirts that recognize the Big 12 championships for Kansas State and Texas Tech with this tagline: “The Streak Is Dead.”

That’s clearly a reference to Kansas’ 14 consecutive conference titles that came to an end.





On its website, shirt-maker BreakingT says it “helps fans connect to the players and teams they love by memorializing the best moments in sports with fun, clever t-shirts — in real-time. We’re documenting history, one shirt at a time.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

The K-State and Tech shirts are missing the words Big 12, but they include “2018-19 Conference Champs,” and a description of the shirts says: “The 15-year reign is over, and now there are new champs on top.”

The Wildcats’ shirt includes the word “Emaw.” The K-State fan blog, Bring On The Cats, shared photo of the shirt:

YOUR 2018-19 K-STATE WILDCATS ARE OFFICIALLY BIG 12 CHAMPIONS! Get your t-shirt now, courtesy of our colleagues at @breakingtco! https://t.co/snO90V869d — Bring On The Cats (@BringOnTheCats) March 10, 2019

The Texas Tech shirt also includes the words “2018-19 Conference Champs” as well as Tech’s “4 to 1” hashtag.