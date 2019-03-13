Bar in Waldo assures Iowa State fans the Busch Light will flow during Big 12 tourney

Chris Lewellen was concerned his mouth had written a check that his beer distributor couldn’t cash.

Lewellen had promised Iowa State fans that his bar The Well in Waldo would have enough Busch Light for any and all Cyclones fans who visited during the Big 12 Tournament.

It’s an important thing to note, because Iowa State fans like Busch Light. They like it a lot.

In 2017, Iowa State fans drank all of the Busch Light when they visited a Memphis bar ahead of the Liberty Bowl.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

So when Iowa State’s student newspaper contacted Lewellen about other establishments that fans could visit during the Big 12 Tournament, he offered to make The Well in Waldo “Cyclone friendly.”

“I told them if they came and supported my bar,” he said, “I guaranteed that we wouldn’t run out of Busch Light. ... When I did that I kind of panicked a little bit because I had to call our local beer distributor to make sure they had enough Busch Light. It’s not something I go through a lot of throughout the course of a week.

“He’s assured me that he’s stocked up and he has plenty of Busch Light for the week. So let’s hope I don’t have to eat my words on that.”

There’s a potential for a lot of empty Busch Light cans, but they’ll be put to good use. Lewellen said there are plans to build a Campanile out of the empties to pay tribute to the iconic structure on the Iowa State campus.

“I’m not sure where they’re building it at, but I suggested they build in on the rooftop so they can build it high,” Lewellen said.

The road out of front will have a “Welch South” sign, a nod to Welch Avenue in Ames, which runs through Campustown.

Lewellen isn’t sure how many Cyclones fans will venture to The Well, but he’s happy to give them another option.

“We as bar owners all know that they sit down at the Power & Light District or they go to Kelly’s, but what they explained to me was that they need other alternatives,” Lewellen said. “They’re here all week and they want to have other restaurants and bars support them.

“If I can get a little bit of piece of that tourism pie to Waldo and have all these nice Iowa State fans come down and experience Waldo, maybe when they come back with their families they‘ll come back to Waldo, because they’ll see what kind of cool neighborhood it is.”