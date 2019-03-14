Kansas City rapper featured in new MLB Network commercial

The Royals’ first week of regular-season games are all on Fox Sports Kansas City, but one Kansas Citian will get some love on the MLB Network during that time.

The rapper Mac Lethal recorded a commercial to promote the network’s opening week coverage of games and its studio show, MLB Tonight.

Mac is from Raytown and was born David McCleary Sheldon. He told The Star in 2013 that he attended an alternative high school (formerly Shawnee Mission’s Alternative Education Program, which is now Shawnee Mission Horizons) and listened to N.W.A., Ice Cube, Wu-Tang Clan and Mobb Deep as a kid.

Here is the promo for the MLB Network with the song “Opening Week:”

