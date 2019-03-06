MLB reportedly has plans for ‘Election Day’ to pick All-Star Game starters

The 2019 All-Star Game logo is displayed on the concourse at Progressive Field, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. Indians took the rock ‘n’ roll route with a logo for the 2019 All-Star Game that won’t offend anyone. The Indians are hosting the event for the sixth time, and next year’s game coincides with the 25th anniversary of Progressive Field. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Tony Dejak AP