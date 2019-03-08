Here’s a look at the Royals-themed streetcar that was unveiled Friday

The Royals have been known for the creative billboards that have popped up around town in past years, including the popular “Salvy Splash” edition in 2016.

This year, the team essentially will have a moving billboard. On Friday, the team and the KC Streetcar Authority unveiled a Royals-themed streetcar.

One side of the streetcar has an image of second baseman Whit Merrifield sliding into a base. On the other side is a photo of shortstop Adalberto Mondesi sliding.

In a news release, the Royals gave this description: “The 2019 slogan, ‘Always Royal,’ is featured in ‘lenticular’ material beside the images of the players. This special material allows for motion of the word ‘Royal’ in a two-dimensional image. The words on the Merrifield side are ‘Royal, Driven and Tough.’ Mondesi’s side will display the words ‘Royal, Loyal and Moving.’”

The Royals released these Twitter videos of the streetcar:

The bus stop shelter at Union Station will have “Always Royal” signage.



