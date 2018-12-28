Busch beer promises Iowa State fans at Alamo Bowl the taps won’t run dry this year

If there is only one thing you learn today, let it be this: people in the state of Iowa really like Busch Light beer.
Former pro wrestler Jerry Lawler found that out a year ago when Iowa State football fans visited his bar in Memphis during the Liberty Bowl and drank all of the establishment’s Busch Light.
Yep, all of it.
“They packed the place last night, again tonight and again hopefully again tomorrow night. The only problem we had was they drank us completely out of Busch Light beer,” Lawler told Michael Admire of WHO-TV in Des Moines. “In Memphis, Tenn., nobody had ever heard of Busch Light beer. But apparently it’s big in Iowa, right?”
Busch Light is Iowa’s beer of choice as the Des Moines Register and Popular Science have reported.
This week, Busch Beer posted a video on Twitter of a character known as Busch Guy promising there will be no shortage in San Antonio for Friday night’s Alamo Bowl, which pits Iowa State against Washington State.
“Last year, they drank Memphis out of Busch Light. That’s not going to happen again. Not in San Antonio. So let’s stay strong, let’s stay smart and let’s stay stocked,” Busch Guy says while rallying the troops.
Busch Man even delivered a few cans to Cyclones fans:
