Patrick Mahomes proved to be better passer than Dirk Nowitzki at Mavericks practice

Patrick Mahomes showed off his two-sport abilities during a visit to the Dallas Mavericks practice on Monday.
Mahomes threw football passes, ran a route and took some basketball shots.
Mavs star Dirk Nowitzki worked as Mahomes’ receiver and said at one point: “I’m OBJ” in reference to Giants star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.
Spoiler alert: He’s not.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Twitter user Brice Paterik, who covers the Mavericks, shared the fun video above.
Nowitzki even had Mahomes run a pattern, but that didn’t turn out well:
And Mahomes took some basketball shots and showed his a good hoops player:
Nowitzki talked about hanging out with Mahomes:
Comments