Patrick Mahomes proved to be better passer than Dirk Nowitzki at Mavericks practice

Patrick Mahomes showed off his two-sport abilities during a visit to the Dallas Mavericks practice on Monday.

Mahomes threw football passes, ran a route and took some basketball shots.

Mavs star Dirk Nowitzki worked as Mahomes’ receiver and said at one point: “I’m OBJ” in reference to Giants star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

Spoiler alert: He’s not.

Twitter user Brice Paterik, who covers the Mavericks, shared the fun video above.

Nowitzki even had Mahomes run a pattern, but that didn’t turn out well:





And Mahomes took some basketball shots and showed his a good hoops player:

.@swish41 passing to @PatrickMahomes?!? NFL MVP & MFFL decided to drop by practice & get some shots up! pic.twitter.com/tyeWCaLhJY — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 11, 2019

Nowitzki talked about hanging out with Mahomes: