Patrick Mahomes proved to be better passer than Dirk Nowitzki at Mavericks practice

By Pete Grathoff

March 11, 2019 01:34 PM

Patrick Mahomes plays catch with Dirk Nowitzki at Mavericks practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped by the Dallas Mavericks practice on Monday, March 11, 2019 and was able to play some catch with Dirk Nowitzki.
Patrick Mahomes showed off his two-sport abilities during a visit to the Dallas Mavericks practice on Monday.

Mahomes threw football passes, ran a route and took some basketball shots.

Mavs star Dirk Nowitzki worked as Mahomes’ receiver and said at one point: “I’m OBJ” in reference to Giants star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

Spoiler alert: He’s not.

Twitter user Brice Paterik, who covers the Mavericks, shared the fun video above.

Nowitzki even had Mahomes run a pattern, but that didn’t turn out well:

And Mahomes took some basketball shots and showed his a good hoops player:

Nowitzki talked about hanging out with Mahomes:

