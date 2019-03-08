The Antonio Brown-to-Bills saga played out hilariously on Twitter

NFL fans who went to sleep early Thursday night were probably surprised Friday morning to see all the chatter about receiver Antonio Brown nearly being traded to the Bills.

For a while on Thursday night, it seemed a deal might be imminent. But in the wee hours of Friday, it became clear that it wasn’t going to happen.

At 4:46 a.m. on Friday*, Bills general manager Brandon Beane released this statement: “We inquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and kept talks open with the Steelers. We had positive discussions. But ultimately it didn’t make sense for either side. As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency.”

*That’s really early to be making a statement

The NFL Network first reported that the Bills and Steelers were closing in on a deal involving Brown, who has stated his desire to leave Pittsburgh. That came at around 10:15 p.m.

Thing is, Brown claimed it wasn’t true. He responded to the NFL’s Instagram post:

AB called the reported trade sending him to the Bills “Fake News” pic.twitter.com/4pSKjCEX6C — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) March 8, 2019

As NFL fans thought Brown would be going to the Bills, who haven’t won a playoff game since 1995, the jokes started on Twitter:

Antonio Brown: I wanna be traded to a contender



The Steelers organization: pic.twitter.com/iypqWJIY37 — Road To Barrett (@CarwellAugustus) March 8, 2019

The Steelers when they asked Antonio Brown if he wanted to be traded to a playoff contender pic.twitter.com/brWrHXUTaN — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 8, 2019

— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown: “Trade me.”



Steelers: “Okay you’re going to the Bills.”



AB:



pic.twitter.com/ZYCyEGLZu0 — What the Sports (@realwtsports) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown and his agent when they find out he getting shipped to Buffalo pic.twitter.com/6dHWCiRX9J — Austin Apelquist (@ApplePSU24) March 8, 2019

By about 2:30 a.m., ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the trade wasn’t going to happen and the two sides were never close to finalizing a deal:

Another source on a potential Antonio Brown-to-Buffalo trade said it will not happen. “I don't think the Bills trade was ever close to happening,” said one source involved in those talks. Steelers snd Bills briefly talked but “this is an old story. It was dead on Wednesday.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

One reason for the trade falling through? Seems all those people who joked about Brown going to the Bills were on to something. There was fear that Brown wouldn’t actually go to Buffalo.

And thus ended Brown’s era in Buffalo, which led to another spate of jokes:

Antonio Brown still had a more productive Bills career than Nathan Peterman — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 8, 2019

Recap of Antonio Brown's tenure with the Bills: pic.twitter.com/s2bxaDzfcU — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) March 8, 2019

I can’t believe I slept through the entire Antonio Brown Era in Buffalo. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 8, 2019

ME: "(snore-snore-mmmpppfff...)what time is it...where's my phone? Oh, only 4:10, I can keep sleepin-wait, what's this tweet from Rapoport? The Steelers are what?!? And what's this from Schefter?!? Welp, I'm awake. Might as well get to work." — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) March 8, 2019

The big winner from the saga? It might be Schefter, who shot down the report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:





Schefter before tweeting that AB to Buffalo is fake news pic.twitter.com/czDqDE62G1 — Rolando Martinez (@93Rmartinez) March 8, 2019