Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes jokes about trying a zip line: ‘Don’t tell Veach’

More and more, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to be settling into Kansas City.

You could see it in a pair of his tweets Sunday when he commented on some of the fun activities to do here and the weather.

Let’s start with the Winter That Won’t End.

After more snow and yet another arctic blast kept Kansas City about 35 degrees below its normal temperature, Mahomes tweeted: “I need Kansas City to warm up a little bit.... it’s been about 3 months now below freezing”

I need Kansas City to warm up a little bit.... it’s been about 3 months now below freezing — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 3, 2019

Unsurprisingly, that sentiment resonated with people, including actor Eric Stonestreet, the Kansas City, Kan., native who stars in “Modern Family. He tweeted: “Uh @NWSKansasCity? You heard the man.”

Uh @NWSKansasCity? You heard the man. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 3, 2019

The National Weather Service in Kansas City responded with this:

Let's make this happen! Ready? Break! https://t.co/MJCYDxRTYg — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 3, 2019

Not long after Mahomes tweeted about the weather, the Kansas City tourism and convention organization tweeted this cool video that showcases what the area has to offer:

The center of the country is quickly becoming the center of attention. Welcome to the New Midwest. pic.twitter.com/esjkP59rcK — Visit KC (@VisitKC) March 1, 2019

Mahomes retweeted the video and tagged his girlfriend and teammates Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Gehrig Dieter. Mahomes wrote: “Yo will someone go with me to that aquarium and wherever that zip line is (don’t tell veach) @tkelce @cheetah @GehrigDieter @brittanylynne8”

That’s a nod to the recent hubbub about Mahomes’ basketball playing. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach asked Mahomes to curtail his hoops playing.

It’s nice to know Mahomes can joke about that now. But, yeah, Chiefs fans don’t want to see Mahomes on a zip line.