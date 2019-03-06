Chiefs’ Chris Jones ran into Le’Veon Bell, who posed a ‘what if’ KC fans would like

What if? Hey, why not?
That’s what some Chiefs fans might be saying after seeing this Instagram video that defensive lineman Chris Jones shared.
Jones starts by saying he was just talking about NFL free agency with someone. That someone just happened to be former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.
The camera turns to Bell, who says, “What if I was in Kansas City?”
Bell, who has rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns in five seasons, sat out all of 2018 as he hoped for a new contract that never came.
It would seem to be a long shot for the Chiefs to land the 27-year-old Bell, but ... what if. Here is the video, which Twitter user barbecuechiefs shared:
