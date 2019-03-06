For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Chris Jones ran into Le’Veon Bell, who posed a ‘what if’ KC fans would like

By Pete Grathoff

March 06, 2019 02:35 PM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said they will be better next season after a 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
What if? Hey, why not?

That’s what some Chiefs fans might be saying after seeing this Instagram video that defensive lineman Chris Jones shared.

Jones starts by saying he was just talking about NFL free agency with someone. That someone just happened to be former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

The camera turns to Bell, who says, “What if I was in Kansas City?”

Bell, who has rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns in five seasons, sat out all of 2018 as he hoped for a new contract that never came.

It would seem to be a long shot for the Chiefs to land the 27-year-old Bell, but ... what if. Here is the video, which Twitter user barbecuechiefs shared:

Pete Grathoff

