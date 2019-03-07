For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

‘Pass the ball!’ Ex-teammates roast LeBron James after he tops Jordan on scoring list

By Pete Grathoff

March 07, 2019 11:15 AM

LeBron James set to join Lakers on 4-year, $153.3 million deal

NBA superstar LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153.3 million deal. James aims to bring the Lakers their 17th NBA title in franchise history.
By
Up Next
NBA superstar LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153.3 million deal. James aims to bring the Lakers their 17th NBA title in franchise history.
By

LeBron James is now the fourth-leading scoring in NBA history.

James has 32,311 points and passed his idol Michael Jordan (32,292 points) on the list Wednesday night during the Lakers’ 115-99 loss to Denver.

“You guys have no idea what MJ did for me and my friends growing up,” James told reporters after the game. “Just in a sense of some days when you don’t think you’re going to make it to the next day where I grew up just because of everything that’s going on. Like I wrote on my shoes tonight and you saw, I thank MJ more than he would ever know.”

Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, who were James’ former teammates in Cleveland, congratulated James, but not before getting in a bit of ribbing.

“He was a big ball hog,” Frye joked. “Pass the ball!”

Jefferson mockingly asked: “Why don’t you try and pass, like, the all-time assist leaders?”

ESPN’s Ian Begley shared the video of Frye and Jefferson roasting James:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  