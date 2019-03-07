‘Pass the ball!’ Ex-teammates roast LeBron James after he tops Jordan on scoring list

LeBron James is now the fourth-leading scoring in NBA history.

James has 32,311 points and passed his idol Michael Jordan (32,292 points) on the list Wednesday night during the Lakers’ 115-99 loss to Denver.

“You guys have no idea what MJ did for me and my friends growing up,” James told reporters after the game. “Just in a sense of some days when you don’t think you’re going to make it to the next day where I grew up just because of everything that’s going on. Like I wrote on my shoes tonight and you saw, I thank MJ more than he would ever know.”

Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, who were James’ former teammates in Cleveland, congratulated James, but not before getting in a bit of ribbing.

“He was a big ball hog,” Frye joked. “Pass the ball!”

Jefferson mockingly asked: “Why don’t you try and pass, like, the all-time assist leaders?”

ESPN’s Ian Begley shared the video of Frye and Jefferson roasting James: