LeBron James hits clutch shot, gives shout-out to Patrick Mahomes, who was courtside

While most of the NFL is focused on Indianapolis and the Scouting Combine, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been spending time in Los Angeles.

Last week, Mahomes toured the offices of the makers of one of his favorite games, “Call of Duty.” On Wednesday night, Mahomes was courtside for the Lakers’ 125-119 win over the Pelicans.

The Lakers had a three-point lead late when star LeBron James hit a huge three-pointer from the corner that clinched the victory.

Here is the shot:

James hit the shot right in front of Mahomes:

After the game, James was asked if he knew that his big shot came in front of Mahomes.

“I did not,” James told reporters. “I knew he was at the game. I had seen him on the Jumbotron, but I didn’t know where he was sitting. I know he was courtside. As he should be courtside. He’s MVP.”

After the game, Mahomes and James showed each other some love on Twitter:

Big time shot by a big time player @KingJames https://t.co/4hhanb27wa — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 28, 2019

Good to have you in the building tonight MVP!! https://t.co/9qvrowSqPv — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 28, 2019

Oh, and by the way, Mahomes also met soccer legend David Beckham:

Getting a shoutout from the NBA’s best player and meeting one of England’s best soccer players of all-time? That’s not a bad day.