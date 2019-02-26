Clippers coach Doc Rivers stops game so arena can pay tribute to Mavs’ Dirk Nowitzki

This is not something you see everyday in an NBA game. Heck, or any game.
As the final seconds wound off the clock in Monday night’s Clippers’ win over the Mavericks, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers inexplicably called a timeout.
Rivers walked to the scorers table and took the public-address announcer’s microphone.
Rivers said: “Dirk Nowitzki! Let’s go! Let’s go! One of the greatest of all-time. Dirk Nowitzki!” The fans at the arena stood and applauded and players congratulated Nowitzki, who may retire after the season.
The television announcers were stunned and touched, and it was a cool moment:
