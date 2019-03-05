ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza won’t be first broadcaster to also work in a MLB front office

The New York Mets on Tuesday announced they hired ESPN broadcaster Jessica Mendoza as a baseball operations adviser.

Although she has a new gig with the Mets, Mendoza won’t give up her other job as an analyst on “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasts.

“Jessica is incredibly well respected throughout the industry and we are excited to bring her into the organization,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a news release. “She is a world-class athlete and experienced television analyst with an extremely high baseball IQ. We are confident that she will help us in our efforts to win now and in the future. This hire demonstrates the continued support from ownership to invest in the intellectual capital of the New York Mets.”

Some people on social media barked about a conflict-of-interest problem, but Mendoza isn’t alone in this kind of arrangement. She won’t even be the first “Sunday Night Baseball” analyst with a job in a front office. Alex Rodriguez is a special adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

There are plenty of other examples of people working for teams and in the media.

Hall of Famer Jim Thome is a special assistant to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn and is working on the MLB Network. Former Cubs catcher David Ross is a special assistant to baseball operations in Chicago’s front office and works on ESPN as an analyst.

Former Boston designated hitter David Ortiz, who works in the Red Sox front office, also has a job with Fox Sports.

Mendoza, who has been at ESPN since 2007 after appearing in two Olympic Games with the U.S. softball team, said she can “balance both tasks.”

“I am excited to work with Brodie and his team and am thrilled to be associated with the Mets and their storied history,” Mendoza said in a release. “I’ve known Brodie and (owner) Jeff Wilpon for years now and I’m honored to be a small part of the organization. I would also like to thank ESPN and Disney for their understanding and confidence as I balance both tasks moving forward. Baseball is a passion of mine and I look forward to expanding on my love for the game.”