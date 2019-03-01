‘We are behind you Salvy.’ Royals fans react to news of Salvador Perez’s injury

Worst. Friday. Ever.
That was the sentiment from Royals fans after the team announced catcher Salvador Perez injured his right elbow during a spring-training workout in Surprise, Ariz.
The Royals said Perez had an MRI, which revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. That’s the same ligament that requires Tommy John surgery for pitchers.
There is no timetable on how long Perez will be out, but he is getting a second opinion from surgeon Neal ElAttrache, a specialist in UCL injuries.
Royals fans were crushed by the news. Here is what they were saying on Twitter:
