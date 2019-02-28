Royals players send best wishes to Peter Moylan on his MLB retirement

The Royals finished the 2017 season with an 80-82 record, and fans undoubtedly will remember it as the final years in Kansas City for Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain.
While the Royals failed to make another postseason appearance with the core that had won the World Series two years earlier, there were some memorable moments on the field in 2017.
And one off-the-field memory also stands out: relief pitcher Peter Moylan’s “Sledge-iatto” coffee drink that became a favorite among the player. It was described in a Star story as a “fine, creamy espresso blended with chocolate milk and served on ice.”
“It’s a little bit of a secret weapon,” second baseman Whit Merrifield said in the story.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Moylan was more than a clubhouse barista, of course. He had a 3.49 ERA in league-high 79 appearances that season, his second with the Royals.
After playing last year with the Atlanta Braves, the 40-year-old Moylan told David O’Brien of the Athletic on Wednesday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball.
A number of Royals sent their best wishes to Moylan, who is from Melbourne, Australia.
Merrifield tweeted: “One of my favorite teammates of all time. Hell of a career mate.”
Mike Swanson, the Royals’ vice president of communications & broadcasting, tweeted: “I’ve been at this an awfully long time and if someone pinned me down to name a Top 10 of great clubhouse guys, @PeterMoylan would easily land on that list. Sad to see him retire because he’s one of the easiest in the game to pull for. All the best, Aussie.”
Right-hander Brad Keller retweeted that message from Swanson.
Left-hander Danny Duffy tweeted: “Congrats to an unreal teammate and friend. Happy for you guys brotha! @PeterMoylan”
Comments