Jason Witten returns to Cowboys and ‘Monday Night Football’ viewers are thrilled

By Pete Grathoff

February 28, 2019 12:25 PM

FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announces his retirement from football at the NFL team’s training facility and headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Three new voices will work ESPN’s Monday night games this NFL season: play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.
FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announces his retirement from football at the NFL team’s training facility and headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Three new voices will work ESPN’s Monday night games this NFL season: play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland. Richard Rodriguez, File AP Photo
Officially, the lack of competition is the reason why tight end Jason Witten is returning to the Dallas Cowboys.

But the constant criticism of his work as an analyst on “Monday Night Football” in his one year away from the Cowboys couldn’t have made Witten feel good about his decision to leave the NFL.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement on the Cowboys’ site. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten’s verbal follies on “MNF” were often criticized by fans, and many were happy to learn he was leaving the broadcast booth.

This is just sample of what people were saying:

