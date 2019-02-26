For Pete's Sake

Saints receiver Dez Bryant says playing as Chiefs on ‘Madden’ is an eye-opener

By Pete Grathoff

February 26, 2019 12:52 PM

It’s the NFL’s offseason, so players are finding ways to fill their time with something other than football. Video games are the choice for many.

For Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, “Call of Duty” is a current favorite. New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant has tried his hand at the “Madden” football game.

In fact, Bryant learned a bit about the Chiefs, who had the league’s best offense this past season. Bryant was so impressed that he actually tweeted about the Chiefs on the game.

Bryant tweeted: “The chiefs on Madden is unstoppable” with a joyful emoji.

Someone tweeted at Bryant about Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill being great on the game and he answered: “Yep, he’s unreal” and again he added an emoji.

Bryant, who signed with the Saints in November, suffered an Achilles injury in the first week and never appeared in a game for New Orleans.

