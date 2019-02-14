For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Royals manager Ned Yost’s cameo in Verizon commercial is a preview of what’s to come

By Pete Grathoff

February 14, 2019 09:38 AM

Royals manager Ned Yost want players to start slow, get their feet under them

Royals manager Ned Yost spoke to reporters prior to the first official spring training workout for pitchers and catchers in Surprise, Arizona, on Feb. 13, 2019. He stressed there's nothing for players to prove on the first day.
By
Up Next
Royals manager Ned Yost spoke to reporters prior to the first official spring training workout for pitchers and catchers in Surprise, Arizona, on Feb. 13, 2019. He stressed there's nothing for players to prove on the first day.
By

A number of eagle-eye television viewers caught a glimpse of Royals manager in a Verizon commercial over the weekend.

Yost appears for less than a second, but he’s clearly smiling and perhaps laughing in the advertisement.

This is not a random occurrence.

Steve Van Dinter, a public relations manager for Verizon, wrote in an email: “It’s basically a teaser to a larger nationwide campaign we’ll be kicking off soon.”

It’s possible that Yost will be talking about how first responders saved his life in 2017 after he fell from a tree stand on his farm in Georgia. During Super Bowl weekend, Verizon ran a commercial that showed Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn talking with first responders who saved his life after a car accident.

Yost has said that having cell service on his farm allowed him to reach his wife who called 9-1-1 and got him the help he needed after the fall.

Twitter user beardwell shared this clip of the commercial that showed Yost:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

kansas-city-royals

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  