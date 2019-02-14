Royals manager Ned Yost’s cameo in Verizon commercial is a preview of what’s to come

A number of eagle-eye television viewers caught a glimpse of Royals manager in a Verizon commercial over the weekend.
Yost appears for less than a second, but he’s clearly smiling and perhaps laughing in the advertisement.
This is not a random occurrence.
Steve Van Dinter, a public relations manager for Verizon, wrote in an email: “It’s basically a teaser to a larger nationwide campaign we’ll be kicking off soon.”
It’s possible that Yost will be talking about how first responders saved his life in 2017 after he fell from a tree stand on his farm in Georgia. During Super Bowl weekend, Verizon ran a commercial that showed Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn talking with first responders who saved his life after a car accident.
Yost has said that having cell service on his farm allowed him to reach his wife who called 9-1-1 and got him the help he needed after the fall.
Twitter user beardwell shared this clip of the commercial that showed Yost:
