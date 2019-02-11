For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Royals will wear special patch on jerseys and caps as part of MLB’s 150th season

By Pete Grathoff

February 11, 2019 10:15 AM

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi gets a hug and a lift from Salvador Perez after Mondesi hit a solo home run in the seventh inning during Friday’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on September 14, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi gets a hug and a lift from Salvador Perez after Mondesi hit a solo home run in the seventh inning during Friday’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on September 14, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi gets a hug and a lift from Salvador Perez after Mondesi hit a solo home run in the seventh inning during Friday’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on September 14, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Royals uniforms will have a slightly different look in the 2019 season.

Major League Baseball will be celebrating its 150th season this year, and Eric Fisher of the Sports Business Journal shared photos of a patch that will adorn the right sleeve of each player’s jersey throughout the season.

That same patch will be on the right side of every cap on opening day, Fisher reported.

The Reds will be celebrating their 150th anniversary, the team’s website noted that Cincinnati “plans to wear a total of 15 different looks from the franchise’s history, beginning May 4, which is the date of the first Red Stockings game in 1869. The uniforms will be worn on select days over the rest of the season.”

Fisher tweeted a photo of the 150th anniversary patches:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  