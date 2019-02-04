Royals announced 2019 season slogan with this commercial before Super Bowl

Next week, the Royals will open spring training in Surprise, Ariz.





With all apologies to the groundhog, baseball teams starting preparations for the season is a much more accurate indicator that winter’s end is nearing.

After this winter in Kansas City, that can’t come soon enough, right?

The Royals unofficially kicked off their season with the unveiling of the team’s slogan for 2019: Always Royal. The team announced the slogan with a commercial that aired Sunday before Super Bowl LIII.

Here it is: