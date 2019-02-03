Patrick Mahomes tossed a no-look pass in this wild ‘NFL 100’ commercial

Let’s face it: the NFL’s commercial celebrating its 100th season had way more action than the first half of Super Bowl LIII.
The commercial ran during the halftime of Sunday’s game in Atlanta, and it featured current and former NFL stars at a banquet to celebrate the league’s centennial.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s most valuable player, made a cameo in the commercial, which included Jim Brown, Tom Brady, Deion Sanders, Marshawn Lynch, Peyton Manning, Mike Singletary, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and many, many more.
In fact, Mahomes threw a no-look pass after the banquet turned into a back-yard football game.
Here is the commercial:
This was the no-look pass to Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.:
